Hyderabad: The highly anticipated romantic drama Aashiqui 3 is all set to go on floors. The film will unite Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan for the first time. While the reports of the film going on floors soon are doing rounds, chatter around Aashiqui 3's leading lady is getting louder.

Production for Aashiqui 3 is reportedly scheduled to kick off in January of the upcoming year. Aashiqui has carved a niche for itself as a beloved and successful film franchise, and the anticipation surrounding Aashiqui 3 is electric. Kartik Aaryan assumes the lead role in this installment, and the choice of the female lead has been a subject of much speculation.

Initially, there were high hopes of witnessing the on-screen chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone. Subsequently, rumors swirled about Sara Ali Khan being considered for the role. However, it has now been confirmed that Tara Sutaria has bagged the part.

Aashiqui 3 presents a significant opportunity for Tara Sutaria, who has been relatively absent from the cinematic scene in recent times. Her previous film, Ek Villain Returns, garnered moderate success, but she remained in the limelight largely due to her romantic relationship with Aadar Jain. In January 2023, reports emerged of their amicable separation, though they continue to maintain a cordial relationship. Additionally, Tara Sutaria has another project in her pipeline, Apurva, where she portrays a relatable small-town girl.

Fans had eagerly anticipated the possibility of Sara Ali Khan reuniting with Kartik Aaryan, who had previously shared the screen in Love Aaj Kal. However, it has been revealed that Sara Ali Khan is currently committed to working on Anurag Basu's Life In A Metro 2.