KARTIK AARYAN DROPS FIRST LOOK FROM CHANDU CHAMPION AS FILM MARKS END OF SCHEDULE ONE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has released the first look from his next flick Chandu Champion, which is based on real-life hero Murlikant Petkar. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is set to be released in July 2024. Kartik took to Instagram to share his look from the upcoming film.

Following the success of his previous release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is back with yet another project. The film is said to be based on the life of real-life paralympic winner Murlikant Petkar, production for which began last month. The upcoming film is based on true life events of the sportsperson.

"When INDIA is written on your chest, it's a DIFFERENT feeling," he tweeted, sharing the much-anticipated first look, which shows the young superstar in an entirely different look - really getting into the skin of the role. "Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻 A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson" he added.

Kartik has attempted a never-before-seen style for the film, with short hair, wearing a jacket with INDIA written on its upper pocket. His sharp buzz-cut hair and focused expression reveal that he has a captivating story to tell, one that will make the nation proud. The anticipation for the movie's release has definitely increased thanks to the young superstar's new look!

Chandu Champion's filming began in London with its mahurat shot in the presence of Sajid & Warda Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik revealing his look from the film also informed everyone that the film wrapped off its first schedule. The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first collaboration, while the second time with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Chandu Champion is scheduled to hit theatres in EID June 2024.

