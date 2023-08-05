KAJOL CELEBRATES 49TH BIRTHDAY WITH FRIENDS NYSA RETURNS WITH AJAY DEVGN AFTER HOLIDAYING IN LONDON

Hyderabad: Kajol turned a year older today and the versatile actor ringed in her 49th birthday with a bunch of close friends in Mumbai on Friday. Meanwhile, her daughter Nysa Devgan, who was recently in London on a holiday with friends, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her actor father Ajay Devgn.

Kajol, who is aging like a fine wine, celebrated her birthday with a group of close friends from the industry. The actor was spotted at a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai on Friday where she had an intimate birthday celebration with her glam team. In several pictures which have surfaced online, Kajol is seen having a good time with ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, and others. The actor looked chic in an all-black ensemble as she exited the eatery.

Meanwhile, Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The 20-year-old was accompanied by Ajay as she returned after holidaying in London. The father-daughter duo seemingly arrived in the nick of time to be with Kajol on her special day.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar courtroom series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. She also garnered praise for her role in Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Coming up next for the actor is Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti which will be going on floors soon. While talking about the film, Kajol dubbed it a "standout script" and said that Do Patti is a "unique blend of adventure and mystery." After Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, the upcoming film with Kriti will mark Kajol's third collaboration with the streaming giant.

READ | Kajol trolled for asking SRK how much Pathaan 'really' made at box office, fans come to rescue