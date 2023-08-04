Hyderabad: Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has once again come under the radar of trolls after a snapshot of the star kid with friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan went viral on social media. Nysa recently went to a party with her friend Orry and her speculated boyfriend Vedant, photos of which attracted trolls for the star kid.

Vedant took to Instagram to share a collection of images from their ultra-cool party. Nysa looked stunning as she posed with her close friends in a blazing red hot dress. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant's purported closeness has frequently made headlines.

Vedant is an entrepreneur and works in the event planning industry. Orry, on the other hand, was long thought to be dating Janhvi Kapoor, and is often slated as the 'mystery man' as not much is known about him despite him being in the public eye.

Many social media users began trolling Devgan as soon as the photographs gained the attention of netizens. A user commented on her photo on Vedant's Instagram: "@nysadevgan Why are you editing yourself in such candid photos, baby? You've already got worse photos on the internet, I'm sure you were looking gorgeous as always, maybe it was only your eyes that judged you."

This isn't the first time the famous kid has faced trolling. She is frequently chastised for her skin colour and choice of dress. In fact, Nysa was recently criticised for her bad Hindi when she visited a children's event and interacted with them in broken Hindi.

While Nysa has no intentions to enter Bollywood, she is frequently subjected to trolling because of being in the public eye given her famous parents. However, Kajol recently commended her daughter for handling paparazzi and trolls so well. When asked about how she mentors her daughter as far as trolls are concerned, she says “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience."

