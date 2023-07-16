KAJOL TROLLED FOR ASKING SRK HOW MUCH PATHAAN REALLY MADE AT BOX OFFICE FANS COME TO RESCUE

Hyderabad: Actor Kajol became dominated Twitter trends on Sunday, following a remark she made about the box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. A video clip from a promotional interview for Kajol's web series The Trial started circulating on social media, leading to various interpretations of her statement. The comment was seen by some as a sly dig at SRK while fans of the iconic Bollywood pair dismissed trolls on microblogging site.

Kajol trolled for asking SRK how much Pathaan 'really' made at box office

During a promotional interview for The Trial, when asked about one thing she would like to ask Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol initially replied, "Shah Rukh Khan? What will I ask him?" After a thoughtful pause, she added, "How much did Pathaan really make?" The clip concluded with Kajol laughing. While some fans interpreted this as harmless banter between the Dilwale stars who are also friends for the longest time, others saw it as a veiled insult towards King Khan.

A section of social media users speculated that Kajol's remark hinted at the existence of fabricated box office numbers for Pathaan. A Twitter user suggested, "Insiders know about #Pathan fake collections. #Kajol is making fun of Pathaan business."

However, supporters of the iconic on-screen duo swiftly dismissed these claims and shared another video clip where Kajol spoke highly of Shah Rukh Khan and expressed her joy for him entering a new phase of his career. In the clip, she conveyed, "I'm so, so happy for him! I messaged him also and told him, 'I'm so happy to hear this'."

Meanwhile, Kajol, who is garnering positive reviews for The Trial, will next be seen in Kriti Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's debut production venture Do Patti. The mystery thriller will also feature Kriti in the lead role while makers are yet to reveal who is at the helm for the Netflix film.

