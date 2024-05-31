DGHS to Seek BCCI's Intervention for Ban on Advertisements of Tobacco Products

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that celebrities advertising tobacco fascinates young generations, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided to write to BCCI to stop broadcasting such advertisements. “We witnessed that during breaks of the IPL, advertisements on tobacco are being telecast with celebrities attracting the youngsters towards tobacco consumption. So, we will write to different bodies to stop such broadcasts,” disclosed Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel to ETV Bharat on Friday.

He said that tobacco has become a major health concern for India.“I hope that celebrities should also stop advertising tobacco products,” said Dr Goel. He further stated that his department should also reach out to the educational institutions in this regard. “We appeal to the heads of the educational institutes to register FIRs against tobacco outlets near the educational institutes,” he said.

Dr Goel was speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of World No Tobacco Day. India is the third largest tobacco producing nation and second largest consumer of tobacco worldwide. Tobacco use is estimated to cause more than 1.3 million deaths in the country annually.

Expressing concern on the use of tobacco, union health secretary Apurva Chandra reiterated Centre’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding current and future generations from the major health, social, environmental and economic harms associated with tobacco use.

He also unveiled the key focus areas for tobacco control initiatives in 2024, which include strict enforcement of India’s National Tobacco Control Law - COTPA 2003, intensified public awareness campaigns, increasing tobacco-free educational institutions and establishing tobacco-free villages nationwide.

With an aim to motivate young children and youth to steer clear of tobacco in all forms, Indian badminton champion PV Sindhu was also designated as the brand ambassador for Tobacco Control by the Health Ministry.

On the occasion, operational guidelines for establishing Tobacco Cessation Centres in medical institutions was also unveiled. The initiative aims to educate and sensitise medical students about tobacco cessation, aligning with the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to train graduates in holistic medicine.

“By offering these cessation services, medical institutions aim to substantially boost quit rates among tobacco users, thereby fortifying the overall healthcare system. The integration of Tobacco Cessation Clinics into medical and other healthcare institutions will contribute to the universalisation of cessation services and strengthen the health system as a whole,” an official said.

As per Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17, conducted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 28.6 percent of adults (15 year and above) in India use tobacco in any form. It said that there are about 27 crore tobacco users, including 20 crore smokeless tobacco users and 10 crore smokers. At least, 3.2 crore adults smoke as well as use smokeless tobacco. The prevalence of tobacco use is highest in Tripura and lowest in Goa.

