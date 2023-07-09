Hyderabad: After facing criticism for her recent remarks on political leaders and their educational backgrounds during an interview while promoting her upcoming courtroom drama, The Trial, acclaimed actor Kajol has taken to her official Twitter account to address the issue and provide further clarity regarding her intentions.

In an attempt to set the record straight, Kajol seemingly tried to clear the air around her previous statement. She clarified that her comments were not aimed at belittling or discrediting politicians who may lack a strong educational background. Instead, her intention was to emphasize the significance of a well-rounded education in shaping effective leadership qualities.

Taking to social media, Kajol emphasized that her comments were not meant to undermine the capabilities or achievements of political leaders. She further emphasized her respect for leaders and highlighted that her intention was solely to encourage the importance of education.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Kajol affirmed that the nation has some "great leaders" and wrote: "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."

Earlier she said in an interview, "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education." She added, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint."

On the work front, Kajol is basking in the rave review for her role in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actor also headlined gritty courtroom drama web series titled The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka. Coming up next for the actor is Kriti Sanon's debut production venture Do Patti.

