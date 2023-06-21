Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol is back on the screen with yet another banger. This time she is going to enthral her fans with the crime drama The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon Dhokha. Talking about the show, the actor also shed light on her personal life looking back at the time when she got married at the peak of her career and how her father advised her to think about her decision to enter the film industry "very carefully."

Kajol's The Trial is an Indian adaption of The Good Wife, wherein she will play a lawyer who is put in situations where she must make difficult decisions. In a recent interview, the Dilwale actor alluded to her personal life, saying that the decision to 'get married at the top of her career' was a difficult one.

"In fact, many events in my life forced me to make difficult decisions. It was a game changer for me because I didn't know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not because I got married at the peak of my career," she said. The actor is married to Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. They got married in 1999 after dating for years.

The actor went on to say that her father advised her to consider carefully about entering the film profession. He said, "You're never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it's on forever." Kajol further narrated how she told herself that it's not true and that she can take it off whenever she wants.

However, the actor reflecting back on time agrees that her father indeed was right. Talking about her latest project, she said that she watched the first series and 'liked it'. The actor revealed that she had some concerns regarding how it will be translated into Hindi.

At the trailer unveiling for The Trial, she spoke about the series, saying, "The character was fantastic; the concept was fantastic, but I was curious how it would be adapted in Hindi. Suparn arrived, and the tale began. It's all about the script for me as the story is never about a single character."

She further added, "It is always about everyone's character. Everything in this series, in the adaption, is so fully rounded and well written. The script was fantastic. " Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey also appear in The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. The show, directed by Suparn S Varma, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.

Also read: The Trial trailer out: Kajol debuts on OTT with powerful performance in courtroom drama