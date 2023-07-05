KRITI SANON ANNOUNCES MAIDEN PRODUCTION DO PATTI ALONGSIDE 3 IMMENSELY TALENTED WOMEN

Hyderabad: In the latest update, actor Kriti Sanon has now ventured into production as well. Her production banner is named Blue Butterfly Films and right after announcing it, the Mimi actor on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared an update. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the first film to be backed by her production banner.

Sharing a picture with Bollywood actor Kajol, writer Kanika Dhillon and Monica, she wrote: "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! 🦋🦋 Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! 🥹🫶🏻 @netflix_in Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! ♥️ @kajol. Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! 😘🫶🏻 Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! ♠️♥️A first for Blue Butterfly Films 🦋🥹 @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for the said film, which is backed by writer Kanika Dhillon and bankrolled by Kriti Sanons production company. Billed as a compelling story, the upcoming Netflix film marks Dhillon's and Kriti's maiden production under her newly-launched banner, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively.

The actor announced on Tuesday how it was time for her to shift gears. In a lengthy Instagram post revealing the company's logo, the actor wrote: "And Its time to shift the gear! 🦋🦋🦋 I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. 🐛🦋Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! 🦋♥️@nupursanon. Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned! 🦋♥️

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. (With agency inputs)

