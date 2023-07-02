Mumbai: After John Abraham's The Diplomat, two more films got release dates on Sunday. Makers of Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer upcoming anthology film Metro...In Dino will be arriving in theaters in March 2024. The announcement came hours after Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew got scheduled for release in the same month.

Anurag Babu helmed Metro...In Dino is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. Fronted by Sara and Aditya, the anthology also features Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Metro...In Dino marks Aditya, and Basu's second collaboration after digitally released Ludo in 2020. Metro...In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Earlier in the day, the makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer The Crew also announced release date of the film which is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame. The upcoming film will arrive in theaters on March 22, 2024. The film also stars Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and television star Kapil Sharma.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the Crew marks Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's maiden collaboration. The film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The story focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. But their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.