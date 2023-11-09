JANHVI KAPOOR AND RAJKUMMAR RAO STARRER FILM MR AND MRS MAHI TO HIT THEATRES ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated sports drama film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, have announced a new update. The upcoming film, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, will now hit the silver screens next year on April 19.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan Johar shared a picture revealing the new update and wrote in the caption, "It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024."

Meanwhile, Janhvi, in her wrap-up post, penned down a lengthy note saying that it has been two years since she first picked up a bat, and now they have finally completed filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi. She also expressed her gratitude to the crew members for their unwavering support. Addressing the director, Janhvi wrote, "@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the world's stress, still pushing, never settling."

She continued, "And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it’s been, I know she has been a gift to me that’s meant more than even I'm able to realize at this point."

Janhvi went on and praised her co-star, Rajkummar Rao, with whom she considered herself fortunate to have worked with and witnessed his brilliance. "You added magic to our film," she wrote, further adding, “@karanjohar I hope we’ve made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have." Mr and Mrs Mahi also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Kumud Mishra, and Kumud Mishra among others.