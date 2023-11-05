Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, who recently turned heads with her striking ramp appearance at the Jio World Plaza, was spotted in Mumbai on a sunny Sunday. The Mili actor s was joined by her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, in what seemed to be a delightful birthday lunch celebration for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Notably, the trio was joined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan for Khushi's birthday lunch.

For Khushi's birthday luncheon, Janhvi chose a stunning red maxi dress. The outfit featured an elegant side slit and a corset-like fitting that accentuated her toned waist. Janhvi complemented her look with her flowing, wavy locks left open, adorned with a pair of delicate earrings. She opted for a natural, no-makeup look and completed her ensemble with a pair of chic nude heels. On the other hand, Shikhar was spotted in a stylish brown shirt, which he paired with classic denim. His look was accentuated with a pair of trendy shades and crisp white sneakers.

Khushi, the birthday girl, donned a graceful white mini dress for the celebratory lunch with Shikhar and Janhvi at a plush restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra area. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Janhvi's co-star from The Archies, looked absolutely stunning in a pink bodycon dress.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and the intriguing political thriller Ulajh featuring Gulshan Devaiah. She is also set to make her Telugu debut in the action-packed film Devara, starring Jr. NTR, which will be released in two thrilling parts. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make waves in the film industry with her Netflix debut in The Archies, directed by the talented Zoya Akhtar. Khushi and Suhana aside, the upcoming film will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nand.