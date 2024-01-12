GUNTUR KAARAM X REVIEW MAHESH BABU STEALS THE SHOW WITH HIS CHARM AND COMEDY TIMING

Hyderabad: After two years, superstar Mahesh Babu makes a comeback to the big screen with Guntur Kaaram, a Sankranthi release directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Fans and movie enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting the superstar's return after a two-year hiatus, have already relished the film in premieres and early morning shows, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

Currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), Guntur Kaaram is being hailed as a Mahesh Babu show, showcasing Trivikram Srinivas' signature humour and emotional elements, as per early reactions on X, formerly Twitter. While die-hard fans are ecstatic, a section of social media deems Guntur Kaaram a typical Trivikram Srinivas film. The fans were seemingly expecting more from the Trivikram-MB collaboration.

Diving into the plot, Trivikram skillfully unfolds the movie's strong points within the first ten minutes, introducing the hero with thrilling moments. Mahesh's trademark entry, action sequences, and comedic timing receive praise as always. In the first half, Sreeleela's impressive dances and the chemistry witih Mahesh set the stage, accompanied by satirical dialogues. The first half concludes with a gripping action episode and an emotional interval scene, heightening anticipation for the second half.

Twitter users are lauding the cinematography, action, and music by Thaman. Cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod contribute to the film's visual richness, while the production values stand out.

Mahesh Babu's stellar performance, Trivikram Srinivas's punchy dialogues, the chemistry between the lead pair, and a touch of mother sentiment are appreciated. Balancing fun, action, and family entertainment, Guntur Kaaram is a wholesome treat for Mahesh fans, if buzz on social media is anything to go by. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramyakrishnan, Sunil, Jayaram, and Brahmanadam.