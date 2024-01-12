Guntur Kaaram X review: Mahesh Babu steals the show with his charm and comedy timing
Guntur Kaaram X review: Mahesh Babu steals the show with his charm and comedy timing
Published: 45 minutes ago
Hyderabad: After two years, superstar Mahesh Babu makes a comeback to the big screen with Guntur Kaaram, a Sankranthi release directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Fans and movie enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting the superstar's return after a two-year hiatus, have already relished the film in premieres and early morning shows, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.
#MaheshBabu's entry scene is a perfect mass meal for audience 💥🔥— it's cinema's (@itscinemas) January 11, 2024
What a presentation Guruji 💥#ThamanS's BGM mass👏💥
Starts With A Bang 🙌#GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramReview #MaheshBabu𓃵 #Trivikram#GunturKaaramBookings #GunturKaaramUSA #GunturKaram #MaheshBabu #Sreeleela… pic.twitter.com/vuWQmALY99
Currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), Guntur Kaaram is being hailed as a Mahesh Babu show, showcasing Trivikram Srinivas' signature humour and emotional elements, as per early reactions on X, formerly Twitter. While die-hard fans are ecstatic, a section of social media deems Guntur Kaaram a typical Trivikram Srinivas film. The fans were seemingly expecting more from the Trivikram-MB collaboration.
#GunturKaaram Pakka Sankranti treat to all VINTAGE #MaheshBabu fans.— Vishwa (@Vishnu49137510) January 11, 2024
Clean commercial movie with Fast screenplay,fun,action,dance, emotional like every #Trivikram movies. @MusicThaman Anna's bgm 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Personally I really like and enjoy the movie as an Audience.
Diving into the plot, Trivikram skillfully unfolds the movie's strong points within the first ten minutes, introducing the hero with thrilling moments. Mahesh's trademark entry, action sequences, and comedic timing receive praise as always. In the first half, Sreeleela's impressive dances and the chemistry witih Mahesh set the stage, accompanied by satirical dialogues. The first half concludes with a gripping action episode and an emotional interval scene, heightening anticipation for the second half.
#gunturkaaram - Outdated Trivikram commercial Movie— Movie బుల్లోడు🙏🙏 (@RVPratap2) January 11, 2024
+Ve
👉 First 30 Mins full meals 👌👌
👉 #MaheshBabu One Man show💥💥🔥
👉Mass Songs with Dance 🔥🔥
-ve
👉2nd Half 👎👎
👉Weak Direction & story
👉Over hype 😄
Total ga 2hour 38 mins lo Only 50 mins Good Rest of movie…
Twitter users are lauding the cinematography, action, and music by Thaman. Cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod contribute to the film's visual richness, while the production values stand out.
Ramana Entry @urstrulyMahesh 🤩💥#GunturKaaram #MaheshBabu𓃵 pic.twitter.com/3ejmNHts5p— 🦋 KeerthyPrincess 👼💖 (@Nayanadhfmgirl) January 12, 2024
Mahesh Babu's stellar performance, Trivikram Srinivas's punchy dialogues, the chemistry between the lead pair, and a touch of mother sentiment are appreciated. Balancing fun, action, and family entertainment, Guntur Kaaram is a wholesome treat for Mahesh fans, if buzz on social media is anything to go by. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramyakrishnan, Sunil, Jayaram, and Brahmanadam.
Crazy 😂😂…. Mahesh literally eating everyone with his timing 🔥🔥👌🏻👌🏻 #GunturKaaram— Ram Mohan (@Prince42112) January 12, 2024
This Sankranthi, Telugu audiences are treated with four simultaneous releases. Besides Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga hit the screens. Only time will reveal which movie captures the audience's hearts and emerges victorious at the box office.