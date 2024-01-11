ON SET TO ON SCREEN MAHESH BABU DROPS GUNTUR KAARAM MAKING VIDEO AHEAD OF RELEASE

Hyderabad: Fans and admirers of Mahesh Babu are unable to contain their excitement after he posted behind-the-scenes footage of his forthcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. This comes just one day prior to the film's release. The making video features a gazillion cuts featuring Mahesh, Sreeleela and the director Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary feature in key roles in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The film marks Mahesh Babu's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, and fans are going crazy over it. The recently shared behind-the-scenes video has added to the frenzy around the film.

Prior to this, the trailer for Guntur Kaaram was unveiled by the makers on January 7. Considering that the actor's fans have been dying to see him on screen since 2022, the Sunday-released trailer garnered a lot of views. In the trailer, Mahesh looks fantastic as Ramana, who can dance and punch with finesse. In addition to introducing some of the other characters, it also depicts the basic storyline, without giving away much.

In the film, Ramya Krishnan plays the mother who has deserted her eldest son, who may be Ramana. Sreeleela plays the character of a girl the lead falls in love with, and Jagapathi Babu appears to be her father. Additionally, Mahesh plays Vyra Venkat Ramana Reddy in Guntur Kaaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Raji, and Sreeleela plays Keerthi, also known as Ammu.