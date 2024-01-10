MAHESH BABU CHERISHES CELEBRATING GUNTUR KAARAM IN HOMETOWN CALLS IT TIMELESS MEMORY

Hyderabad: Following the pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram, superstar Mahesh Babu posted a heartfelt note to his fans thanking them for a memorable night. Moreover, his wife and former Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar also took to Instagram to appreciate his superfans, sharing a video from the event. Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram is all set to hit theatres on January 12 on account of Sankranti.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared a picture of himself addressing a pool of fans in his hometown Guntur with a note for his fans. He wrote: "Thank you, Guntur! Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon!! Sankranthi begins now!! A special mention to the Guntur police for all their support and assistance throughout the event."

On the other hand, Namrata took to social media to express her sincere thanks to the actor's fans and admirers. Sharing a lengthy note, the superstar's wife expressed her appreciation to the actor's followers on social media. She said that the supporters had encouraged him to work even harder and had been there for him the entire time.

In addition, the actress wrote: "But today, I can proudly say that MB you've grown to become an emotion for your people, and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live," after witnessing the response he and his GK team received in Guntur on Tuesday. Namrata added that she is incredibly appreciative and will keep returning the favour by showing them her affection.