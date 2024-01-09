Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): " I am delighted to express my gratitude for the incredible journey with Guntur Kaaram. A heartfelt thanks to the director, Trivikram Srinivas, whose friendship and vision have made this film special. I believe his touch will create cinematic magic, and my new avatar in Guntur Kaaram promises an exciting experience for the audience," said Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Speaking at the pre-release event in Guntur on Tuesday, he said, "A special appreciation goes to producer K Radhakrishna for his unwavering cooperation. I look forward to future collaborations and more memorable films together. Sri Leela's hard work and mesmerising dance skills have added a unique charm to the project. Meenakshi Chowdhary's guest role was a delightful addition, and I appreciate her for accepting the role."

"I must mention the incredible talent of Thaman, who is like a brother to me. "Kurchi Madataha Pettu" is an amazing song that adds another layer to the film's brilliance. To my fans, your love and support over the past 25 years mean the world to me. You are in my heart, and I am grateful for your unwavering support. I am confident that, just like my previous Sankranti releases, this film will be a blockbuster. You are not just fans, but an extended family, forever residing in the depths of my heart," he said.