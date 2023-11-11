GAME CHANGER SONG JARAGANDI FRIST SONG FROM RAM CHARAN AND KIARA ADVANI STARRER DELAYED READ WHY

Hyderabad: The first song Jaragandi, from South superstar Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer, has faced a delay in its release. Originally scheduled to coincide with the Diwali festivities on November 12, the makers have now issued a statement clarifying the reasons behind the postponement of the song's release.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced that the song's release date has been postponed due to unavoidable technical issues pertaining to audio documentation across different films. In their statement, the makers stated, "Due to unavoidable audio documentation issues between different films, the release of Jaragandi song from Game Changer stands postponed."

They added, "We will be back with an update about the same at a later date. The wait for Megapower Star Ram Charan garu fans and Director Shankar garu fans is going to be worth it. Everything which will come from #GameChanger is going to be the best. The team is working nonstop to entertain you with unmatched quality."

Turning our attention to the film, Game Changer marks the first collaboration between Telugu actor Ram Charan and filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham. This political action thriller, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, showcases the acting talents of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah in leading roles. The movie, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, is set to hit the screens in 2024.

The supporting cast features Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The technical crew consists of composer S Thaman, editor Shameer Muhammed, and cinematographer Tirru.