GAME CHANGER TWO ARRESTED IN JARAGANDI SONG LEAK FROM RAM CHARAN KIARA ADVANI STARRER

Hyderabad: A song from director S. Shankar's upcoming film titled Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, was leaked online and it soon went viral. The makers have filed an official complaint regarding the leaked song and even shared a photo of the FIR through their social media accounts. Now, it has been reported that the cyber police have apprehended two people responsible for the leak. The officials have also issued a strict warning against engaging in any similar breaches in the future.

The 30-second-long leaked song surfaced across social media and went viral in no time. As expected, fans eagerly embraced the opportunity to listen to the track and enthusiastically shared it across various platforms. But reports indicated that the leaked version was not the final rendition of the song, but rather a preliminary version sung by the track singers. It was also suggested that the leak may have originated from Chennai, where the song was being shot with a budget of Rs 15 crores.

Over a month after the incident, the makers announced through social media that the first single from the movie, titled Jaragandi, will be unveiled on Diwali. Composed by Thaman S, the song will be released in languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Game Changer, marking Shankar's directorial debut in Telugu cinema, is being hailed as a political action thriller. Apart from Ram Charan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, Anjali, Nassar, and many more.

Karthik Subbaraj, known for directing films like Jigarthanda, Petta, Mahaan, and others, penned the film's screenplay. Produced by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thirunavukarasu has been assigned the cinematography duties, and Shameer Muhammed has taken charge of the editing. Game Changer is slated for release in the first half of 2024.