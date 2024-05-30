Only a Few Days Left for PM to Get 'Historic Mandate': Sonowal

Guwahati: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday asserted that only a few days are left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a "historic mandate" and assume office for the third consecutive term. The last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on Saturday and votes will be counted on June 4.

'Only a few days are left for Modiji to win a historic mandate from the people. Let me assure you that Modi 3.0 is ready for office,' Sonowal told reporters at the state BJP headquarters here. The minister of ports, shipping, waterways and Ayush also exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be able to secure 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha with the party winning 12 seats in Assam.

We have been able to secure the trust of the people, thanks to a decade of welfare governance delivered by the Modi-led NDA government. Powered by a vision to transform Bharat to become Atmanirbhar, the people have joined this movement under his visionary leadership', he said. The union minister said the opposition has failed to act in the country's best interest for more than six decades.

They have lost the people's support by engaging in activities that go against the public's welfare, he claimed. "People of Assam, along with the rest of the country, are politically astute and well-informed. As a result, they have supported the BJP-led NDA, seeking peace, prosperity and progress," Sonowal added.