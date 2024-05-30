'Heartbreaking Loss of Civilian Lives in Rafah': India Reacts, Says, 'It's a Deep Concern'

New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed deep concern following the tragic death of civilians in Rafah. In a weekly media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for protection of civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict".

The MEA noted that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic accident and announced an investigation into the incident. There has been a global condemnation after Israel's attack has killed several civilians in the city of Rafah in Southern Gaza.

On May 26, the airstrike happened at a camp for displaced people in Rafah. This came after Hamas launched rockets in the Tel Aviv area. In a statement, the Israeli military has said that the attack was based on precise intelligence against legitimate targets under international law. They added that it killed two senior Hamas officials.

Meanwhile, the MEA said India was one of the first countries to recognise the state of Palestine in the late 1980s. This comes a day after Ireland, Spain and Norway formally recognised Palestine, despite Israel's violent response following seven months of operations in Gaza.

When asked India's position regarding the recognition of Palestine by Ireland, Norway and Spain, the MEA spokesperson said, "As you are aware, India was one of the first countries to recognise the state of Palestine in the late 1980s, and we have long supported two state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace".

Recognition of Palestine remains a complex and sensitive issue in international relations, with various countries taking different approaches based on their foreign policy priorities and the current geopolitical tension. India has traditionally supported the Palestinian cause and has always maintained its stance on the two-state solution, advocating for the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.

India was one of the first non-Arab countries to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1974 and subsequently recognised the State of Palestine in 1988. New Delhi established full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine in 1988. India has maintained its support for Palestinian statehood based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

India has consistently supported Palestine in various United Nations resolutions and other international forums. It has called for a just and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Moreover, New Delhi has provided developmental assistance to Palestine, including projects in education, health, and infrastructure. This assistance is part of India’s broader commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of Palestine.

While supporting Palestine, India has also developed strong bilateral relations with Israel, particularly in defense, agriculture, and technology. India's position is to support peaceful resolution and dialogue between Israel and Palestine.

