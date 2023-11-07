Hyderabad: The highly anticipated moment has arrived for the fans of South superstar Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the first single titled Jaragandi from the upcoming film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, is finally releasing this Diwali. The recently unveiled announcement poster already gave us a glimpse of the immense scale of this project.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced, "Get ready for a musical explosion. @saregama_official has secured the audio rights of Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan & @shanmughamshankar’s #GameChanger. Brace yourselves for the sensational soundtrack #Jaragandi coming out this Diwali! A @musicthaman musical (sic)." The announcement poster exudes vibrancy and grandeur.

While fans eagerly await the release of the first single, it has been revealed that the movie's audio rights have been secured by the Saregama label. Composed by the talented Thaman S, the song will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. The upcoming political action thriller film Game Changer marks Shankar's directorial debut in Telugu cinema. Alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, Anjali, Nassar, and many others.

The screenplay of the film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj, renowned for directing movies such as Jigarthanda, Petta, Mahaan, and others. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the cinematography has been entrusted to Thirunavukarasu, while Shameer Muhammed has taken charge of the editing. Game Changer is scheduled to hit the silver screens in the first half of 2024.