Hyderabad: As Kiara Advani will celebrate her 31st birthday tomorrow, fans of the actor can expect a delightful surprise from her highly anticipated film Game Changer co-starring Ram Charan. According to latest buzz around the film, Kiara's first look from Game Changer will be unveiled on July 31. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the fans remain hopeful and eagerly await update from the makers.

Game Changer, directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, has been in production for a considerable time, and updates about the film have been relatively scarce. However, the anticipation and curiosity have only grown stronger. If Kiara's first look is indeed revealed tomorrow, it will undoubtedly be a treat for her dedicated fanbase, who have been showering her with love and support due to her recent string of successful performances.

Kiara Advani has been on a roll, impressing both audiences and critics alike with her impeccable acting skills. Her last release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, received widespread appreciation, cementing her position as one of the most sought after leading ladies in industry. Her screen presence and charm have earned her a loyal following throughout her career.

In Game Changer, Kiara will be seen opposite the charismatic Ram Charan, reuniting after their previous collaboration in Vinaya Vidheya Rama back in 2019. The two actors not only share a sizzling on-screen chemistry but also have a great off-screen bond, evident from the camaraderie they displayed during the promotions of their previous film. When Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra got married in February, Ram Charan even joined team Game Changer to wish the newlyweds well in an endearing video.

Kiara has expressed her excitement about working with the talented director Shankar and co-star Ram Charan, considering it a valuable learning experience for her. This project holds particular significance for her as it marks her first pan-Indian venture, expanding her reach and popularity beyond regional boundaries. As for Ram Charan, following the phenomenal success of RRR, expectations are high for Game Changer.

The plot and details of Game Changer have been kept under wraps, adding to the intrigue and eagerness among fans. With the collaboration between the dynamic duo of Ram Charan and Shankar, audiences anticipate a unique and thrilling cinematic experience. Shankar's reputation as a visionary filmmaker and Ram Charan's undeniable talent are expected to create magic on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2. The upcoming film helmed by Ayan Mukerji will be latest outing from Yash Raj Films' ambitious spy universe. The actor is also said to have sign romantic drama Adal Badal with hubby Sidharth Malhotra. The upcoming film will mark Sidharth and Kiara's second outing together after Shershaah.

READ | Kiara Advani's birthday holiday begins with adorable picture featuring Sidharth Malhotra