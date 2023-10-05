BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 8 FUKREY 3 REMAINS STEADY CHANDRAMUKHI 2 AND THE VACCINE WAR WITNESS DROP

Hyderabad: A couple of movies hit the big screens on September 28, resulting in stiff competition at the box office. The third installment of the comedy movie Fukrey opened in theatres on Thursday alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. While the flicks have completed a week in theatres with Fukrey 3 leading the box office race, let's have a look at how much the flicks may fare on their eighth day.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 brought in Rs 8.82 crore nett on its opening day. The movie went on to collect higher numbers until day 6, after which the film witnessed a drop. As per early estimates, the Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial is likely to rake in Rs 3.74 crore nett on day 8, bringing its total to Rs 66.74 crore nett at the box office in India. The film has, however, managed to stay ahead of the rest two releases.

Meanwhile, Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the key roles, amassed a fair amount during its seven-day collections. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the horror-comedy flick is likely to rake in Rs 1.84 crore nett on the eighth day, which is its lowest collection so far. With this, the film's total collection may now stand at Rs 34.86 crore nett.