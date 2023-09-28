CHANDRAMUKHI 2 TWITTER REVIEW NETIZENS FULL OF PRAISE FOR KANGANA RANAUT SAY PERFECT SEQUEL TO ORIGINAL

Hyderabad: Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence released on Thursday, and many people posted their honest reactions to it on X (previously Twitter). Chandramukhi 2 was scheduled to be released on September 15. However, the makers recently announced that the release date has been moved back to September 28 'due to technical problems'.

Kangana plays a dancer in the king's court famed for her beauty and dancing skills in the film, while Raghava Lawrence plays King Vettaiyan Raja. Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. It is directed by P Vasu.

Praising the film, an X user wrote, "#Chandramukhi2 is 🔥🔥... setup in a similar template they could successfully recreate the feel of the franchise... #RaghavaLawrence #KanganaRanaut #LakshmiMenon and #Vadivelu stole the show💥... #MMkeeravani music is the soul of the film.... Some surprise footages in the film😍Quick review Full package of entertainment 🤩👏 #Chandramukhi2 is a winner #KanganaRanaut."

A tweet also read, "Finally Done With #Chandramukhi2 Watched it in Hindi Dubbed at Delite Cinema,Delhi This movie is full of entertainment. First half is great & Raghava is🔥🔥 but 2nd half makes the movie engaging and it's all because of #KanganaRanaut & her brilliant performance 4/5 stars."

Another one wrote: "#Chandramukhi2 is a full meal box and nostalgic! Even after 17 years it didn’t disappoint. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Bow down to #KanganaRanaut, it’s very rare to get performance oriented role in a commercial movie and she nailed it. Will be remembered for decades. @KanganaTeam."

Another tweet read: "The Sequel delivers justice to original. #RaghavaLawrence as Vettaiyan gives solid performance, screenplay by P. Vasu is the biggest asset. #KanganaRanaut is pitch perfect as the beauty goddess. Even in mass film, her perf is spellbinding. Family watch🔥🥰."