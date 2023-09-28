Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens full of praise for Kangana Ranaut, say perfect sequel to original
Published: 32 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence released on Thursday, and many people posted their honest reactions to it on X (previously Twitter). Chandramukhi 2 was scheduled to be released on September 15. However, the makers recently announced that the release date has been moved back to September 28 'due to technical problems'.
Kangana plays a dancer in the king's court famed for her beauty and dancing skills in the film, while Raghava Lawrence plays King Vettaiyan Raja. Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. It is directed by P Vasu.
#Chandramukhi2 is 🔥🔥... setup in a similar template they could successfully recreate the feel of the franchise... #RaghavaLawrence #KanganaRanaut #LakshmiMenon and #Vadivelu stole the show💥... #MMkeeravani music is the soul of the film.... Some surprise footages in the film😍 pic.twitter.com/VKl5MJbrKh— Prem Charugundla (@fpremk23) September 28, 2023
Praising the film, an X user wrote, "#Chandramukhi2 is 🔥🔥... setup in a similar template they could successfully recreate the feel of the franchise... #RaghavaLawrence #KanganaRanaut #LakshmiMenon and #Vadivelu stole the show💥... #MMkeeravani music is the soul of the film.... Some surprise footages in the film😍"
"#KanganaRanaut is lauded for her standout performance as #Chandramukhi2, impressing the Indian audience with her remarkable acting skills. The actress' performance in the film has left a strong impression and has been a highlight for viewers." 🔥@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/upgbC68Zjq— ᴋᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@KanganaFansR) September 28, 2023
Quick review Full package of entertainment 🤩👏 #Chandramukhi2 is a winner #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/vkuv1fmTd9— K A B I R ツ 🚬 كَبِير (@Kabir__K2) September 28, 2023
A tweet also read, "Finally Done With #Chandramukhi2 Watched it in Hindi Dubbed at Delite Cinema,Delhi This movie is full of entertainment. First half is great & Raghava is🔥🔥 but 2nd half makes the movie engaging and it's all because of #KanganaRanaut & her brilliant performance 4/5 stars."
Finally Done With #Chandramukhi2— Miku (@rawmango123) September 28, 2023
Watched it in Hindi Dubbed at Delite Cinema,Delhi
This movie is full of entertainment.
First half is great & Raghava is🔥🔥 but 2nd half makes the movie engaging and it's all because of #KanganaRanaut & her brilliant performance 4/5 stars pic.twitter.com/Te9WFg4Z75
#Chandramukhi2 is a full meal box and nostalgic!— Suhanth Raj (@suhanthraj) September 28, 2023
Even after 17 years it didn’t disappoint.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Bow down to #KanganaRanaut, it’s very rare to get performance oriented role in a commercial movie and she nailed it. Will be remembered for decades. @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/tKZKtKjR9a
Another one wrote: "#Chandramukhi2 is a full meal box and nostalgic! Even after 17 years it didn't disappoint. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Bow down to #KanganaRanaut, it's very rare to get performance oriented role in a commercial movie and she nailed it. Will be remembered for decades. @KanganaTeam."
#Chandramukhi2 Review:— Mr . A (@Kooa10905871) September 28, 2023
The Sequel delivers justice to original. #RaghavaLawrence as Vettaiyan gives solid performance, screenplay by P. Vasu is the biggest asset. #KanganaRanaut is pitch perfect as the beauty goddess. Even in mass film, her perf is spellbinding. Family watch🔥🥰 pic.twitter.com/wwZ3fJ4Enh
#chandramukhi2 review !!!! It is a world of p vasu and keeravani. . #Raghav , mahima , kids and Radhika did justice to the plot , Vadivelu brings his magic back !!!! #KanganaRanaut arrives in second half with her magnetic screen presence!!! She is completely ruling !!— vaibhav (@BhaktWine) September 28, 2023
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9rsokRXZSI
Another tweet read: "The Sequel delivers justice to original. #RaghavaLawrence as Vettaiyan gives solid performance, screenplay by P. Vasu is the biggest asset. #KanganaRanaut is pitch perfect as the beauty goddess. Even in mass film, her perf is spellbinding. Family watch🔥🥰."
Chandramukhi 2 is bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Oscar winner MM Keeravani composed the film's music.