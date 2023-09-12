Hyderabad: In a momentous reveal, renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has unleashed the trailer of his much-anticipated directorial masterpiece, The Vaccine War. On Tuesday, Agnihotri took to social media to share the riveting trailer of the film. As the trailer hints, The Vaccine War promises to shine a brilliant spotlight on the extraordinary resilience and ingenuity of Indian bio-scientists who valiantly forged an indigenous vaccine during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the world was grappling with the ominous spectre of the virus.

The Vaccine War trailer offers an enticing glimpse into the epic saga of triumph, where scientists and the people of the nation united in unwavering solidarity to confront the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 era. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak Godbole, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur, all playing pivotal roles that promise to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, speaking passionately about his latest venture, revealed that the genesis of The Vaccine War occurred when the shooting for his critically acclaimed project, The Kashmir Files, was abruptly halted due to the unforgiving COVID-19 lockdown. During the pre-production phase of the film, Agnihotri meticulously collaborated with the brilliant minds of scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the unsung heroes behind India's triumphant response to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War has already etched its name in the annals of history by becoming the first Indian movie to launch a song at the iconic Times Square earlier this month. The film's title song, Shristhi se pehele, featuring verses from the Rigveda that describe the creation of the universe, was brought to life through the enchanting art form of Kathak against the breathtaking backdrop of New York.

This historic event resonated deeply with audiences, encapsulating the essence of unity and resilience that The Vaccine War seeks to capture. The global audience can mark their calendars for September 28, the day when The Vaccine War is set to hit screens worldwide.

