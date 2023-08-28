Hyderabad: Multi-hyphenate R Madhavan heaped praise on director Vivek Agnihotri after watching the latter's upcoming directorial venture The Vaccine War. Madhavan, whose directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards, took to social media to applaud Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Madhavan's flattering post for The Vaccine War seemingly did not go down well with a section of social media users who alleged that the actor is 'taking it too far.'

On Monday, Madhavan took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note dedicated to The Vaccine War. The actor-director said Vivek's film evoked varied emotions while it celebrated the significant achievement by the Indian scientific fraternity during the unprecedented challenge that COVID threw at the world.

Sharing his thoughts on The Vaccine War, Madhavan wrote, "Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

He also underlined how the cast of The Vaccine War elevated the film. "Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully."

Soon after Madhavan shared The Vaccine War review, netizens flooded his comment section on Instagram. Seemingly taken aback by the actor's post a user wrote, "Maddy you sold too man? Damn!" while another chimed in, "It's enough Maddy. We understand your compulsion, but now you are stretching it too far. Let it rest!" An Instagram user also said that he is "Unfollowing" the actor. Meanwhile, a user said, "Never meet your heroes they said."

Opposing the trolls, there were also fans who defended the actor and Vivek's film on social media.

The Vaccine War is said to be based on India's battle against Covid-19, and the efforts the medical department took to overcome the global crisis. Bankrolled by Pallavi Joshi's I Am Buddha production, The Vaccine War will be released in 11 languages on September 28.

READ | Vivek Agnihotri debunks fake news of box office clash of The Vaccine War with Prabhas' Salaar