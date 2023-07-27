VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS OF BOX OFFICE CLASH OF THE VACCINE WAR WITH PRABHAS SALAAR

Hyderabad: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has refuted reports of him claiming that he has already defeated Prabhas as The Kashmir Files became a bigger box office hit than Radhe Shyam in 2022. Vivek, who is highly active on Twitter, criticised an untrue report that claimed he said that he had defeated Prabhas at the box office. Vivek shared a post claiming that he had triumphed in the box office competition that took place in March of last year during the release of The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam.

The post also stated that he was preparing for a box office clash with his upcoming film The Vaccine War against Prabhas' Salaar. Vivek clarified this claim and asked: "Who is disseminating such false information and attributing false quotes to me? I have admiration for Prabhas, a megastar who produces films with enormous budgets. We produce low-budget, people's films that are non-starters. There is no comparison between us. Kindly spare me."

It so happened that Adipurush, Prabhas' most recent film with a Ramayana-based plot, has lately received criticism from Vivek. Prabhas played the role of lord Ram in the film, which tanked at the box office. According to the filmmaker, the audience is not made up to accept anyone as their God.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was one of the most profitable films of 2022. The movie, which was written by Vivek and made by Zed Studios, shows the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi were among the actors who starred in the movie.

Despite the controversies surrounding it, the movie was a sleeper smash and the first Hindi movie to gross more than $250 million since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. Meanwhile, the multilingual love tale Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was about a palmist who fell in love with Pooja Hedge's character. Prabhas played the role of a palmist in the film. It got bad reviews and had a disastrous box office.

Vivek Agnihotri is now getting ready for his upcoming film The Vaccine War's release. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Nana Patekar, and others star in the movie. The Vaccine War, a Pallavi Joshi production, is scheduled to debut in 11 languages on Dussehra 2023. The focus of The Vaccine War remains on Indian bioscientists and their ground-breaking homegrown vaccines.

