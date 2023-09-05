FUKREY 3 TRAILER LATEST INSTALLMENT OF BUDDY COMEDY PROMISES ANOTHER ROUND OF LAUGHTER AND FUN

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated return of the hilarious Fukrey gang is set to grace the silver screen on September 28th with the release of the third installment in this beloved Hindi comedy franchise. Fans were treated to a dose of excitement as the makers unveiled the trailer for Fukrey on Tuesday, promising another round of laughter and fun.

Since its inception in 2013, the Fukrey series has carved a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences as a quintessential desi comedy. The franchise introduced a slew of interesting characters, including Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom will be reuniting on the big screen in this upcoming installment.

The Fukrey 3 trailer hints at a faceoff between Pulkit and Richa in the election and who will win the game is what seemingly makes the crux of the story. While the lead actors have reprised their roles, Ali Fazal who played Zafar Khan in the previous two parts will not be returning in Fukrey 3.

The core premise of this buddy comedy revolves around four friends embarking on hilarious escapades in their quest to make easy money. This journey began with the original Fukrey in 2013 and was followed by the equally loved Fukrey Returns in 2017. These films have been cherished for their ability to tickle funny bones and bring laughter to audiences.

One of the franchise's standout characters is Bholi Punjaban, portrayed by Richa Chadha, who embodies the role of a local gangster with immense flair. Additionally, versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi portrays the endearing Pandit Ji, adding depth and charm to the ensemble cast that includes Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh. The return of these characters is sure to delight fans who have eagerly awaited their return with Fukrey 3. Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has also directed the first two installments.

Originally, the third installment was slated for release on September 7, coinciding with the festive occasion of Janmashtami. However, when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan got pushed from June 3 to September 7, the release date for Fukrey 3 got rescheduled. Finally, fans of the franchise can watch the film on September 28.

