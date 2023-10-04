BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 7 FUKREY 3 EARNS ITS LOWEST CHANDRAMUKHI 2 AND THE VACCINE WAR CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

Hyderabad: Three major movies including Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's directorial Fukrey 3, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, were released on the same day on September 28. This resulted in stiff competition among the new releases at the box office. While the films have completed six days in theatres with Fukrey 3 leading the race, let's have a look at how much the flicks may earn on their seventh day at the box office.

As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Vaccine War may earn just Rs 0.54 crore nett on its seventh day at the box office in India. With this, the 7-day total of the movie may now stand at Rs 8.26 crore nett. Vivek Agnihotri's latest offering has opened with low numbers and has failed to recreate the euphoria of The Kashmir Files. The Vaccine War is reported to be made on a budget of around Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2, which has gathered a fair amount during its six-day collections, is likely to bring in Rs 2.12 crore nett on day 7, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. The P Vasu helmed horror-comedy's total collection may now stand at Rs 33.17 crore.