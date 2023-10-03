Hyderabad: September 28 was crowded as Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War hit the screens simultaneously. While Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is apparently moviegoers' preferred choice even after almost a month of its release, the release clash only added to the competition at the box office. Among three releases, Fukrey 3 is ahead in the number race while Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is also doing decent at the box office. The Vaccine War, however, failed to lure the audience despite strong buzz ahead of the release.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 6:

On day 6, Fukrey 3 is likely to rake in Rs 5 crore nett in India, early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggest. After packing a solid weekend, the buddy comedy dropped on Monday while it witnessed solid growth on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. At the end of the 6-day run in theaters, Fukrey 3 collection in the domestic market is pegged at Rs 59.34 crore.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6:

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 is likely to witness a decline of 43% at the domestic box office. The film which minted over Rs 4.43 crore on Monday is looking at day 6 of Rs 2.5 crore nett in India. So far, the film helmed by P. Vasu has raked in Rs 31.38 crore at the domestic market.

The Vaccine War box office collection day 6:

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri helmed The Vaccine War is lagging behind at the box office right from the word go. On day 6, The Vaccine War is expected to earn Rs 0.85 crore in India which will bring the total to Rs 8.16 crore. Made on a reported budget of Rs 10 crore, the film faces tough competition from Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and Jawan.