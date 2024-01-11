Hyderabad: Merry Christmas is scheduled for release on January 12. Excitement for the film has been further heightened by the reviews shared by Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and director Vignesh Shivan, following the special screening of the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film's trailer, which included Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte in prominent parts, emphasised that Merry Christmas will encompass all of the viewer's expectations and beyond.

The first review of Merry Christmas has now been shared by Neha Dhupia. She posted her assessment of the movie, which she saw at the screening alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Her admiration for Katrina Kaif's beauty and intelligence was matched by her amazement at Vijay Sethupathi's outstanding performance in the thriller. She also praised Sriram Raghavan, the filmmaker, greatly. The actor shared three Instagram Stories on her social media handle dedicated to Katrina, Vijay and Sriram Raghavan.

Merry Christmas features two different supporting casts and was filmed in two languages, namely Hindi and Tamil. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand are also featured in the Hindi version. However, Rajesh Williams, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar play the same parts in the Tamil version.

