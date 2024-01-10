Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas, hitting screens on January 12. Prior to its release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai, drawing the attendance of several B-town celebrities. Among them, actor Vicky Kaushal notably extended support for his wife, Katrina Kaif.

At the Merry Christmas screening, Vicky sported a checkered shirt paired with denim, complemented by a cap and shoes. Meanwhile, Katrina looked elegant in a black bodycon dress featuring a side slit and a back cutout. Her look was completed with open, glossy locks and a pair of black heels.

A video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo handle captured Vicky and Katrina arriving hand-in-hand, engaging in cheerful conversation as they posed for the paparazzi. Their affectionate demeanor charmed onlookers as they posed for pictures before entering the screening.