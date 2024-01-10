Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive hand in hand at Merry Christmas screening - watch
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas, hitting screens on January 12. Prior to its release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai, drawing the attendance of several B-town celebrities. Among them, actor Vicky Kaushal notably extended support for his wife, Katrina Kaif.
At the Merry Christmas screening, Vicky sported a checkered shirt paired with denim, complemented by a cap and shoes. Meanwhile, Katrina looked elegant in a black bodycon dress featuring a side slit and a back cutout. Her look was completed with open, glossy locks and a pair of black heels.
A video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo handle captured Vicky and Katrina arriving hand-in-hand, engaging in cheerful conversation as they posed for the paparazzi. Their affectionate demeanor charmed onlookers as they posed for pictures before entering the screening.
Merry Christmas's makers recently unveiled a soul-stirring romantic melody titled Raat Akeli Thi. The film's promotional assets have been well-received. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this thriller also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Scheduled for release in Hindi and Tamil this Friday, the movie has already garnered positive early reviews following the screening of its Tamil version on Tuesday night. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan praised Katrina and Vijay's performances, along with Sriram's skillful screenplay and gripping climax.
