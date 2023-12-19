Hyderabad: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together at the screening of former's upcoming movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in Mumbai. They arrived separately but posed together for the cameras, adding fuel to rumours about their relationship, which have circulated since last year. While the pair hasn't officially confirmed their romance, their frequent public appearances and support for each other suggest otherwise.

Aditya attended the screening and later, the couple enjoyed a drive together. For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening, the actor wore a printed shirt, gray jeans, sneakers, a watch, and a cap, while Ananya looked stylish in an oversized black blazer over a white crop top and a chic skirt. They seemed delighted and blushed when they noticed the paparazzi filming them from inside their car. The video of them prompted a wave of comments from fans expressing excitement and admiration for the couple.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Aditya and Ananya's interactions further fueled speculation about their personal relationship. In a playful banter, the Liger actor dubbed herself as "Ananya Coy Kapur" and sparked chatter among viewers. Moreover, Aditya's affectionate reference to Ananya as "Pure Joy, bliss" seemingly hinted at their genuine enjoyment of each other's company.