Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday left her fans intrigued as she sported a lawyer-inspired attire in a video shared on social media on Saturday. The video has caused quite a buzz and became viral in no time, with fans eagerly awaiting details about the project. Meanwhile, the trailer of Ananya's upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also featuring Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was released on Netflix a few days ago.

Moving on to the video, which was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ananya Panday can be seen stepping out of a car, dressed in an off-white cotton saree paired with a lawyer-like collar around her neck. It remains unclear whether this new look is for a movie or an advertisement. Fans are expressing their curiosity and questioning about the upcoming project in the comments section.

In Koffee with Karan Season 8, director-host Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating each other. Although the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship, their statements about each other and public appearances have instilled trust in Karan's words. In light of these speculations, Ananya recently expressed her desire to have a love marriage.

During an interview with a newswire, Ananya shared that she is a hopeless romantic and hopes to tie the knot with someone she loves when the right time comes. She admires her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, whose relationship is built on love, trust, and respect. Ananya emphasises that she will only accept a relationship that encompasses these crucial elements.