KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 SEE HOW ADITYA ROY KAPUR REACTS WHEN ARJUN KAPOOR HINTS AT POSSIBLE AASHIQUI WITH ANANYA PANDAY

Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Karan Johar engages in a lively conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. The two charming actors are set to bring the house down in the upcoming episode as evident from the latest promo of the show.

During Ananya Pandya's appearance alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ananya's playful mention of "Ananya Coy Kapur" hinted at a potential connection with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, Aditya remained guarded, skillfully sidestepping Karan Johar's probing inquiries about his personal life. Aditya even gave Karan a taste of his own medicine when the host quizzed him about dating Ananya.

The Night Manager star cleverly turned the tables on Karan when questioned about dating Ananya, humorously repeated Karan's own line from earlier episode as evasion tactics, stating, "Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies."

Despite Aditya's caution, his possessive boyfriend instincts surfaced slightly when Karan posed a hypothetical scenario and asked Arjun what would he do if stuck in an elevator with Ananya and Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun's jesting response, "Aashiqui to zaroor karta ab kiske saath woh nahin pata," elicited a surprised reaction from Aditya, quickly followed by Arjun clarifying it was all in good fun.

The duo candidly shared that they've skipped several romantic evenings to be with their group of boys. When asked about a rumour he'd initiate about himself, Arjun humorously remarked, "There are enough rumors about me already; I would rather end some of them actually."