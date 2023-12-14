Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor were recently invited by filmmaker-host Karan Johar to be guests on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. The duo did not disclose any major gossip in the chat show. However, Aditya blushed and acted coy when questioned about his rumoured relationship with actor Ananya Panday. While he did not confirm the rumour, he did speak highly of Ananya Panday.

During the show, Karan asked Aditya, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" Aditya responded, saying, "Karan, you said on your show, 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies.' I remember that." The filmmaker then informed Aditya that Ananya had described herself as feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur" on his show. In reply, Aditya stated, "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now." Karan then said, "You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Aditya replied, "I am quite joyous." He also referred to Ananya as 'bliss' and 'pure joy.'

In Aditya's rapid-fire round, Karan asked him, "What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday?" However, Arjun intervened and answered, "Aashiqui toh karta, par kisse woh pata nahi (He might engage in love, but who it would be with, I do not know)." When Aditya humorously glanced at Arjun, the Ishaqzaade actor said, "I am joking" in Chunky Panday's famous 'Aakhri Pasta' style. But Aditya failed to grasp the reference.

After Aditya won the rapid-fire round hamper, Arjun jested, "There could be some Aakhri Pasta inside." Aditya responded, saying, "Maybe, let's see." Arjun looked at Karan and remarked, "He doesn't even know that." Karan then teased Aditya, saying, "You will have Aakhri Pasta with Ananya after she watches this episode because you haven't done adequate research on her daddy dearest." Both Karan and Arjun playfully mocked Aditya for his lack of knowledge about his rumoured girlfriend's father. When asked if he had seen Chunky's movie Aag He Aag, Aditya simply said, "Sorry."

Meanwhile, Aditya has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya for a while now. The pair are often spotted together at airports and multiple events.