New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted multi-state raids, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices, in the Pakistan-backed GHazwa-e-Hind module case.

The raids also revealed links of the suspects, whose premises were searched, with Pakistan-based handlers. These suspects were in contact with the handlers and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind, an NIA spokesperson said in a statement released after the raids.

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala. "Apart from mobile phones and SIM cards, several documents were also seized during the NIA crackdown, as part of the ongoing investigations in the case RC- 32/2022/NIA-DLI, commonly referred to as the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, Patna (Bihar)" the NIA spokesperson said.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 840/2022 on 14th July 2022 by Phulwarisharif police in the Patna district of Bihar, following the arrest of one Marghoob Ahmad Danish @ Tahir. Marghoob was the admin of the WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain.

The accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group, which was also active on other social media platforms such as Telegram and BiP Messenger. Aimed at radicalizing impressionable youth in the name of the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects, according to NIA investigations.

As per the investigations, Marghoob was trying to motivate the group members with an ulterior objective of raising Sleeper Cells for carrying out terrorist activities across India. Further, the accused had created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’, to which he had added Bangladeshi nationals.

"The NIA has been probing the case since 22nd July 2022, when it took over the investigations. The anti-terror agency had filed a chargesheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish on 6th January 2023 under sections 121, 121A, 122 of IPC and sections 13, 18, 18B & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967. Investigations in the case are continuing," the spokesperson said.