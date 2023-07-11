NIA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN SOUTH KASHMIR IN MILITANT CONSPIRACY CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in south Kashmir in connection with a militancy conspiracy case, sources said. It is learnt that the NIA sleuths started the raids at various locations in Pulwama an Anantnag districts of south Kashmir and started searches.

According to the sources, the NIA sleuths assisted by the local Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) raided the house of one Shabir Ahmad Malik at Dalipora area of Pulwama and started searching the house. Mir is working as a labourer. Similar raid was carried out in south Kashmir's Anantnag district where the NIA sleuths raided the house of Nanal Mattan and Banderpora Bijbehara areas of the district.

In Nanal Mattan, the NIA raided the house of Riyaz Ahmad Hajama, son of Mohammad Yousuf Hajam while in Banderpora Bijbehara, the NIA raided the house of Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and started searching the premises. The searches are related to the hatching of a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace.

In May this year, the NIA had searched 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case. As per the NIA, which registered the case last year, proscribed militant organisations hatched plans to unleash violent militant attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)and small arms.

The agency had earlier said that the plans were part of a larger conspiracy by these militant outfits to commit acts of militant and violence, in association with local youth and overground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, on June 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year.

NIA is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights militancy. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from states.