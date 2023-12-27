New Delhi: India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, forty more cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were also recorded, with the tally of cases of the new variant across the country till December 26 rising to 109.

Thirty-six COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have been detected from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana. Most of the patients are currently in home isolation, the ministry said.

Even though the number of cases are on the rise and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern, according to the health experts. As much as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials said, citing the data.

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant last week had written to states and Union territories calling for requisite public health measures to be put in place and underlined the critical COVID-19 control and management strategies considering the ongoing festive season.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Amid the surge in Covid cases in Karnataka, the state health government has mandated seven day home isolation for Covid positive patients. The decision was taken in the sub-committee meeting of the government. The state also directed the employers to allow special leaves for the infected.

The development came amid the state reporting 74 fresh cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.