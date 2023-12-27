Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the surge in Covid cases in Karnataka, the state health government has mandated seven day home isolation for Covid positive patients. The development comes as the state on Tuesday reported 74 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus has advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, seven days home isolation and leave for infected patients, as the state records a spike in the cases and detects JN.1 infection.

The committee also decided to administer "precautionary vaccine" for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, At present, there are 464 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive were placed under home isolation and were also being closely monitored by health officials. With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases stands at nine.

The Health bulletin states that in the last 24 hours, as many as 44 patients have been discharged and a total of 6,403 tests have been conducted including 4,680 RT-PCR and 1,723 Rapid Antigen tests. Positivity rate stands at 1.15 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 2.70 per cent. The maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru. Out of the 2,104 tests conducted, 57 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state.