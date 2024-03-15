WATCH: Breaking at the Paris Olympics

Paris (France): Breaking will become an Olympic sport at the Paris Games in 2024. Here are the basic principles in a videographic.

The main moves of Breaking:

The Top Rock: A series of dance steps while standing before doing a move on the ground

Six-step: Move legs around while holding body off the ground with the arms

Freeze: Hold a position for several seconds while balancing on the ground, usually without touching the ground with the feet

The Flare: A rotational movement while balancing on the hands or the feet

The competition consists of a duel between two breakers, who dance one after the other to the music. There are no mandatory moves.

Five judges mark the performances on six criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performance and musicality.

The sport will be added to the Olympics in the next season and the spectators will witness a new discipline.