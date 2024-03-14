'I Was Made a Villain in This Whole Matter': Vinesh Phogat on Olympic Qualifier Row

Sonipat (Haryana): The controversy surrounding wrestling seems to have no end to it as Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced a lot of criticism recently after losing the qualifier trial match for the Paris Olympics.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were knocked out from the race for the Paris Olympics after losing in the qualifier trial match. Vinesh Phogat also had to face defeat in her weight category.

However, Vinesh Phogat managed to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers in the 50 kg weight category. Some reports claimed that Vinesh Phogat created a ruckus in the qualifying match. She insisted on competing in two weight categories. A lot of uproars occurred after Vinesh Phogat took part in two weight category matches but she lost in one. By winning the second, she managed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence on this entire matter.

"For the Paris Olympic trials, I gave my name in the 50 kg weight category in the morning. It was informed that there will be no trials in the 53 Kg weight category. Therefore, no one knew that there would be trials in the 53 Kg weight category," she said.

"Then I came to know that trials for the 53 kg weight category are also to be held. After this, I thought that my name was already in the 50 kg weight category. I can play in the 53 kg category also. The trials for Olympic weight were held on one day and the trials for non-Olympic weight were held on the next day. In this, athletes used to play in two weight categories. Like today, I played a match in the 50 kg weight category and tomorrow in the 53 kg weight category.

"The competition director came one hour late. It is his fault and they are imposing this on the athletes. When the competition director came, all three ad-hoc committee members were missing. Those members came at 12 noon or 1 PM. I approached the officials several times," she claimed.

"I told the officials to start the trails because I was sitting after warming up. After this, all the people gathered and the trials started. I was made a villain in this whole matter. What is my fault in this, I have little power in my hands. The power is in their hands," added Vinesh.

She also expressed apprehension that preparations are being made to implicate her in a dope test.

She had gone to give the trial only after the dope test and after the trial she has given the dope samples.

Vinesh said that she is afraid that she will be implicated in the dope test so that she be banned from going to the Olympics. Vinesh has appealed to the Narendra Modi-led government for transparency in the matter.

Vinesh said that she is preparing for the Paris Olympics and her aim is to win a medal there.

Meanwhile, reflecting on Bajrang Punia's defeat early in the trials, she said that the wrestler was mentally unstable for the last one and a half years.

"We had started a movement to improve the future of wrestling and do something good so that the future is good, but our wrestling was not going well for the last one and a half years. We also agree that we could not do what we were protesting for. When someone protests to do something good, it is those who sit on the 'dharna' (protest), who suffer the most.

"We were mentally troubled for the last one and a half years. The main reason for Bajrang's defeat is that he has been mentally unstable for the last one and a half years. That's why he could not concentrate on wrestling and lost the trial. Bajrang has fought with the Centre and an unknown person. Whatever will be the outcome, we are continuing this fight by risking our lives. The decision is now in the hands of the court," she remarked.

According to reports, wrestler Antim Panghal will get a quota in the Paris Games without competing in trials and Vinesh also reacted to it.

"It is being said about us that we do not want to play national games. I played national games a month ago. It is being said that we do not want to give trials, whereas we have also given trials. We have been doing everything and will continue to do so.

"Earlier, Antim was making noise that our rights had been violated. Now she is violating the rights of a junior. Where has that fairness gone now? It was neither our fault then, nor is it her fault now, but when there was so much uproar in our time, why is everyone silent today? Come forward and give a trial. If you are unfit then leave it," she added.

Vinesh further alleged that former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh is influencing the wrestling trials and wants to ruin the career of the grapplers.

Vinesh claimed that the Brij Bhushan has control over the wrestling trials. "He still influences the Ad-hoc Committee and the WFI. Brij Bhushan wants to eliminate wrestlers from the wrestling world itself. For this reason, he is repeatedly suppressing the rights of wrestlers," alleged Vinesh.

Vinesh appealed to the Centre and said that a decision should be taken in this regard as soon as possible so that the players can concentrate on the sport.