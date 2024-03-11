Wrestling Olympics Qualifier Trials: Vinesh Phogat Creates Drama, Doesn't Let Bouts Start

Patiala (Punjab): Vinesh Phogat, who is the first Indian women wrestler to clinch a gold medal in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, created drama at Wrestling Olympics Qualifier Trials here as she didn't let selection trials start in the women's 50kg and 53kg categories and demanded a written assurance from the authorities that the final trails will be held in the 53kg weight class before the Paris games.

Vinesh, who is one of the three prominent faces of the wrestler's protest, had accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, was present at the Sports Authority of India center to compete in the 50kg trials during the in Olympics wrestling qualifiers and secure a place in India's contingent, who will represent India.

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category. However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre situation.

The officials went into discussions with the wrestlers, who are to compete in the 50kg weight class. "We are waiting since the past 2.5 hours," they said.

This is despite the fact that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel has already announced that a final trial will be held to pick India's representative in 53kg. The best four wrestlers in 53kg will compete in trials near the Paris Games and the winner will be asked to compete with Antim. The winner of that bout will represent India.

"Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this. The government can't interfere in selection matters," a coach, present at the trials, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Probably she wants to secure her future. If she loses 50kg trials today, she wants to ensure that she remains in hunt in 53kg. If she finishes in top-4 today in 53kg, she remains alive for Paris Games qualification," the coach stressed.