The Buffalo of Ferozepur Got the First Prize in Punjab Cattle Fair

Ludhiana (Punjab): A buffalo from Ferozepur bagged the first prize in Punjab's biggest cattle fair, which is being held in Jagraon in the Ludhiana district. The fair will be held till February 5.

Various breeds and varieties from all over Punjab were present at this fair. Farmers have brought milch cattle for exhibitions. Not only this, but animal competitions are too organised, in which a buffalo from Ferozepur bagged the first prize.

It is understood that the animal, which bagged the first prize, belongs to a special breed and the milk of this buffalo fetches lakhs of rupees. The prize has been given keeping in mind the buffalo's milk-yielding ability, its height, its beauty and its breed.

This buffalo has been the topic of discussion throughout the fair. Farmers came from far and wide to see this buffalo. Farmer Sukhminder Singh, who owns the buffalo, said it has a "cool nature" and gives more milk than the normal buffalo.

Sukhminder Singh added that he provides the buffalo with 'homemade food' and other food items like soya beans, gram and corn.