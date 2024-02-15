Sachin Tendulkar, Wife Anjali Visit Taj Mahal

Agra: Veteran Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday a day after Valentine's Day. The Master Blaster was seen meeting his fans and fellow visitors while being surrounded by scores of police and other security personnel.

Tendulkar and his wife entered from the VVIP gate and were accompanied by a tourist guide, who briefed them about one of the seven wonders on Earth. Tendulkar, one of the finest batters in history, was seen listening to the guide attentively and curious to know the history of Taj Mahal, its Royal Gate, the Diana bench, the white marble and, of course, the love story of Shahjahan and Mumtaz.

Tendulkar and his wife spent about an hour in the Taj Mahal during which they explored the symbol of love in tight security as the police officers restricted the fans from coming too close to the great batsman. The fans raised 'Sachin Sachin' chants when the 50-year-old and his wife clicked pictures at the Diana bench of the monument.