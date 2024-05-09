Rain and Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

Haldwani: People of Uttarakhand on Wednesday faced heavy rain and cloud bursts, affecting normal life. However, the rain helped in bringing down forest fires raging in parts of the hill state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned people from travelling to the hills as rain was predicted to lash the state until May 13.

Heavy rain, accompanied by cloudburst also lashed out Almora-Someshwar area on Wednesday, after which the Almora-Kausani highway was closed for indefinite time. Apart from Almora in Uttarakhand, Bageshwar too witnessed cloudburst and heavy hailstorm occurred in Purola in Uttarkashi.

Due to this torrential rain, Sai and Kosi rivers also came in spate. On receiving information about cloud burst, the administration team reached the spot. Officials say that there was no loss of life due to the incident. The damage is being assessed.