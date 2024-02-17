Punjab: Sarchur Groom Brings 'Baarat on Camel' in Ajnala to Preserve 'Traditional Lineage'

Ajnala (Punjab): Bringing back the flavour of the celebration of marriages in olden days, a groom in Ajnala rode on the ship of the desert to get hitched with his groom on Saturday. The excited groomsmen recorded several videos of the groom riding the camel, capturing the joy and happiness of the event.

The groom, Satnam Singh said that he wanted to preserve the tradition and culture of his the Sansi community he belonged to, which is why, he decided to arrive on a camel, much like the Maharaja (Kings) of the golden era.

"Today, people carry baraats (celebratory wedding procession) in cars. However, we did not want our culture to fade away and opted to arrive on a camel," he said. Singh is a young man from the Sarchur village of the Gurdaspur district in the 'land of the rivers'. The wedding took place in a private palace of Ajnala.

In the video that was recorded, Singh's mother and other relatives can be seen riding another camel behind him, heading towards the palace. Singh can be seen dancing on the animal while his relatives groove to the beats of Dhol (main musical instrument in the Pashtun dance known as attan) on the road.

The procession attracted several locals and passers-by as it reached the Dana Mandi with several residents capturing snapshots of this unique scene on their mobile phones. Singh said that his forefathers arrived on camels and elephants to get married. "I just followed their footsteps to keep the spirit alive," he added.