Indian Navy Set to Induct MH 60R Helicopters into Its Fleet in March

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Indian Navy is set to induct the MH 60R multi-mission helicopters into its fleet in March. The squadron will be commissioned into the Navy at INS Garuda, the naval air station in Kochi. 

The MH 60R is designed for anti-surface warfare, search and rescue operations, medical evacuation and vertical replenishment. Its induction will bring about a significant surge in the Navy’s maritime prowess and capabilities. 

In February 2020, India signed an agreement with the US to purchase MH 60R Seahawk helicopters which are capable of destroying enemy submarines that enter the country's territorial waters. It only takes minutes to identify and attack the submarines hidden under the sea.

MH 60R Helicopter Squadron Commanding Officer Capt. M. Abhishek Ram speaking to ETV Bharat said, "MH 60R was manufactured in the US and is equipped with indigenously developed advanced equipment and weapons."

