Bull and tiger fight in Jim Corbett Park

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A video has surfaced from the world-famous Corbett Tiger National Park in Uttarakhand in which a tiger and bull are seen fighting with each other. Some people standing in the vicinity captured this video on their cameras of cell phones.

The video is said to be from near Dhikuli village in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Ramnagar area. It is visible in the video how the tiger suddenly attacked the bull. However, the bull also did not let the tiger dominate him and fought fiercely.

This fight continued for a long time, but no one was ready to accept defeat. While the tiger wanted to satisfy its hunger by hunting the bull, the bull was fighting for its life. In the end, the tiger had to accept defeat and leave the bull. After this, the tiger also went towards the forest.

The villagers are scared after this incident. Villagers say that the tiger has been seen in the residential area. However, Deputy Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Digant Nayak said this video has come to his notice. Patrolling by Forest Department employees has been increased in the area. The tiger is being monitored by installing camera traps in the area.