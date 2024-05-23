ETV Bharat / state

'YSRCP Threats Cause Election Officers to Appeal for Immediate Relief'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Sources said that some ruling YSRCP candidates have been pressurising the election officials and subjecting them to harassment in a bid to force them to meet their demands. Sources said that many such election officials have approached the Election Commission of India requesting they be relieved of their duties.

Election officials counting votes at a counting centre
Election officials counting votes at a counting centre (File/ANI)

Amaravathi (AndhraPradesh): Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, the Central Election Commission has been alarmed by reports of Constituency Returning Officers expressing distress over the harassment by ruling YSRCP candidates and party leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 15 ARs working in Rayalaseema districts are voicing extreme fear and urgency, indicating a critical situation that requires immediate attention from the Election Commission (EC).

Sources said that some ROs have been asking for relief since polling day leading to an unprecedented scenario unparalleled in the country's history and not been observed in any other state. According to sources in the EC, persistent demands for the removal of the polling staff have existed since the polling days.

While election officials are required to work impartially, transcending party lines during elections, in several constituencies across the state, ROs have been under immense pressure even before polling, sources said. There have been complaints about YSRCP candidates threatening ROs, claiming that their party's position in power means their demands must be met. Sources said that sucb election officials have been warned of dire consequences if their demands are not met, often resorting to abusive language.

Soures said in Prakasam district, an RO has been subjected to repeated threats by a YSRCP candidate. Similar incidents have been reported in various parts of Rayalaseema. As a result, several ROs have sought help from district election officials, expecting higher authorities at the collector level to address their concerns. However, the district officials have remained silent and have not addressed these serious issues threatening democracy.

The destruction of EVMs in Palnadu and other disturbances in Tadipatri and Tirupati have instilled fear and anxiety among ROs who are concerned about potential developments with vote counting set for June 4. Sources said that some candidates attempt to impose their demands on different issues, ranging from selecting polling agents by opposition party candidates to setting tables for counting. Although some ROs yield to these demands, others firmly uphold EC regulations and state they cannot comply with such requests, which has led to YSRCP leaders becoming furious and hurling accusations at them, causing further distress among the ROs. Consequently, several ROs have requested the EC to relieve them of their duties, which is an alarming situation for the Election commission.

